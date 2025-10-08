Zelensky accuses Russia of using drones to destabilize Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of seeking to destabilize Europe through the use of drones for sabotage and disruption.



In his Tuesday evening video address, Zelensky said Moscow was using its so-called "shadow fleet" not only to finance the war through oil transport via tankers but also for sabotage and various efforts to undermine stability across the continent.



"Recent launches of drones from tankers are one such example," he said, citing intelligence from Ukraine's foreign services.



Official information on the origins of drones recently spotted in countries including Denmark and Germany has not yet been confirmed. Russia has denied any involvement.



Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's national security council, suggested that Ukrainian forces themselves may be using such drones provocatively to draw Europe into a war against Russia. Ukraine also produces long-range drones.



"We share the information we have with our partners, and it is crucial that they take tangible steps in response to Russia," Zelensky said, adding that there would be further meetings and negotiations, both in public and behind closed doors. He did not provide further details.



"The Russians must know that none of their destructive actions – all the vile things they do – will go unanswered by the world," he added.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's invasion for more than three and a half years, aided by Western military support.

