 Contact Us
News Tech US AI cloud firm CoreWeave to purchase portfolio company Monolith

US AI cloud firm CoreWeave to purchase portfolio company Monolith

UK-based IP Group announced the acquisition of its portfolio company Monolith by US AI firm CoreWeave, marking another successful exit from its deeptech investments.

DPA TECH
Published October 08,2025
Subscribe
US AI CLOUD FIRM COREWEAVE TO PURCHASE PORTFOLIO COMPANY MONOLITH

British-based intellectual property business IP Group plc, which invests in technology companies, said on Wednesday that portfolio company Monolith is being acquired by US artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-computing firm CoreWeave Inc.

Monolith, in which IP Group has a 12.3% holding, is an artificial intelligence software provider to engineering teams that was spun out of Imperial College London.

No financial terms have been disclosed.

Greg Smith, chief executive of IP Group, said: "The sale of Monolith marks another positive exit from our deeptech portfolio.

"We're delighted with this outcome which follows the sales of Featurespace and Garrison from our deeptech portfolio."