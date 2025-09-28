Togg starts European pre-orders in Germany

Türkiye's domestic electric car brand Togg is preparing to hit European roads. Pre-orders for Togg's new fastback sedan model T10F and SUV model T10X will begin in Germany starting tomorrow.

With the launch of the T10F sedan, Togg has strengthened its position in the competitive market. The model, which opened for pre-orders on September 15, has attracted significant interest.

The initial batch of 1,000 units, offered for fast delivery, sold out on the first day.

Togg will also open pre-orders in Europe tomorrow, starting the process for T10X and T10F models in Germany on September 29.

Togg, which received a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, will initially offer 1,000 vehicles for sale, with 600 to be delivered by year-end.

The pre-order fee has been set at €1,000, and orders will be taken through Togg's digital mobility platform, Trumore.