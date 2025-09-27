AI plays growing role in crime solving, says US-based professor

Artificial intelligence is now playing an active role in analyzing criminal evidence and solving murder cases, a US-based forensic science expert said during an international forensic conference in Türkiye.

"Artificial intelligence has now entered every part of our lives," said Ali Kocak, a faculty member at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York, during the 20th International Forensic Medicine Days held at the Foundation for Strengthening the Organization of Justice in the southern Antalya province.

The conference brought together around 800 participants from 27 countries.

Kocak said forensic sciences must constantly adapt to rapid technological change to stay effective. The key debate, he noted, is whether machines can ever replace human experts on the witness stand.

"Can artificial intelligence replace an expert witness in court or not? There are different opinions. Some are accepted, some are not. Because in the end, AI is data generated by a machine. Of course, a witness must be cross-examined. The problem is-who will AI cross-examine?"

He underlined that AI provides great convenience in forensic sciences, stressing that there is a vast amount of data, which AI can analyze much faster.

"From phones to computers, there is an immense amount of data. It is very difficult for a person to process this under normal conditions. Work that would take weeks or months can be done by AI in just a few minutes or even seconds."

Kocak said this speed makes AI highly valuable for solving crimes — especially murder cases — but only if used within clear legal frameworks.

"AI can do what humans cannot, and it does so much faster. With further development, it can be even more beneficial."

He warned that artificial intelligence can also be misused to create or assist crimes, urging caution as the technology advances.

Kocak added that technological progress benefits forensic science worldwide, noting that Türkiye is ahead in some areas while the US leads in others.