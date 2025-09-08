Microsoft warns of Azure delays due to Red Sea submarine cable cuts

Microsoft announced that delays on its Azure cloud platform may increase due to multiple submarine fiber cable cuts in the Red Sea.

In a statement, Microsoft confirmed that several international submarine cables in the Red Sea have been cut.

As of September 6, network traffic passing through the Middle East may experience increased delays due to numerous submarine fiber cable outages in the Red Sea.

The statement noted that engineering teams are actively managing the disruption using various capacity and traffic routing methods, and are also in talks with alternative capacity providers in the region.

It was added that repairing submarine fiber cable cuts can take time, and during this period, the situation will be continuously monitored and optimized to minimize the impact on customers.