Türkiye seeks Google report on regional outage

The National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM) has requested a technical report from Google regarding a service outage affecting Google, Android, and related services across Türkiye and parts of Europe.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Ömer Fatih Sayan, addressed the outage in a post on his social media account.

Sayan stated:

"There has been an outage affecting Google, Android, and related services across Türkiye and the European region. Our National Cyber Incident Response Center has requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause. We are closely monitoring the situation.

These types of disruptions highlight the importance of domestic and national products and software. For this reason, we have worked extensively to increase the domestic content ratio in both the software and hardware aspects of 5G. Our current local content rate is 60%, and we aim to raise it even further."