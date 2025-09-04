Global ChatGPT outage hits millions, users seek alternatives

Users around the world report being unable to access the AI chat tool ChatGPT.

Problems have been experienced on both the web and mobile apps, with chat history not loading and the bot failing to generate responses.

OVER 2,000 OUTAGE REPORTS

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages, complaints have exceeded 2,000 and continue to rise. Users say they can only see their own typed questions on the chat screen, but the system produces no replies.

OPENAI CONFIRMS THE ISSUE

OpenAI's official status page acknowledged the outage and said the cause has been identified. The company's technical team is working on a fix. Similar access issues and brief outages have occurred previously.

GROWING SEARCH FOR ALTERNATIVES

During the outage, users expressed frustration on social media. Google Trends shows a spike in "ChatGPT down" searches.

Users are turning to alternative AI tools like Perplexity, Claude, and Google Gemini.

Given ChatGPT's widespread use in daily workflows, the outage is estimated to have affected millions of users.