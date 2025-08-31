Turkish missile producer Roketsan aims to export homegrown vertical launcher system MIDLAS

Turkish missile producer Roketsan is preparing to convert international interest in its homegrown vertical launcher system (MIDLAS) into export sales after a successful test boosted confidence in the system's capabilities.

Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci said during the TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland event in Istanbul: "We are making serious efforts not only for our platforms but also for the export of MIDLAS. Other countries are also making serious efforts regarding both missile systems and vertical launch systems."

The four-day festival, which began on Thursday at the Istanbul Shipyard Command with Anadolu serving as its global communications partner, showcased advanced naval and aerospace technologies.

Ikinci said many platforms are open to visitors, highlighting the Bayraktar TB3 combat UAV, which is deployed on the UAV carrier TCG Anadolu to conduct the world's first armed UAV operations from a ship using Roketsan-developed missiles.

"When you look at ATMACA, AKYA, AKATA, air defense systems, and MIDLAS, Roketsan actually provides the largest portion of our Naval Forces' strike power," Ikinci said.

He added that MIDLAS has recently been tested by successfully destroying an air target and is now being integrated into the Turkish Navy. The Istanbul frigate was the first to receive the system, with integration to continue on the sixth, seventh, and eighth ships. "From now on, MIDLAS will be on all Turkish platforms," Ikinci said.

He described the program as part of a long-term competition, saying: "We continue to invest in technology by fostering interest in these areas of application here. This is a race. These missile and torpedo systems successfully represent us in the field and strengthen our armed forces, but we continue our R&D activities for them."

Roketsan, he underlined, is pushing forward with research and development to expand its capabilities and compete globally.

Emphasizing that TEKNOFEST is the largest technology festival in the world, Ikinci noted this year marked the first time it carried the "Blue Homeland" concept.

He said Roketsan has supported rocket competitions from the outset and also hosted the first underwater rocket competition in torpedo and submarine-launched missile technologies.