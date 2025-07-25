Meta unveils wristband for gesture computer control

Developed by Meta's Reality Labs research team, the device works with surface electromyography (sEMG) sensors placed on the wrist. These sensors detect electrical signals from muscle movements and translate them into computer commands.

For instance, users can write messages by mimicking writing in the air, open applications, or move the cursor—all without touching a keyboard or mouse.

Meta stated that it is testing this technology with its Orion augmented reality (AR) glasses, adding that this is just the beginning.

"MORE HUMAN, INTUITIVE, AND NATURAL"



The company says the wristband aims to move beyond traditional input devices like keyboards, mice, and touchscreens, offering a more intuitive and natural user experience. Supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the device is expected to adapt to individual user needs over time.