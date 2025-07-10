Nvidia makes history with $4 trillion valuation

The company's shares hit a record high, climbing 2.76% during the day, which pushed Nvidia past the $4 trillion mark. Although gains slightly decreased towards closing, the stock ended the day up 1.8%.

Nvidia thus became the first company to achieve a $4 trillion valuation, overtaking both Apple and Microsoft. Apple, which entered 2025 with a market cap of approximately $3.9 trillion, had experienced a loss in value due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump.

In recent months, Nvidia and Microsoft had been vying for the top spot, but Nvidia's recent surge has put it ahead.