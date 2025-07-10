 Contact Us
News Tech Nvidia makes history with $4 trillion valuation

Nvidia makes history with $4 trillion valuation

Nvidia briefly reached a $4 trillion market capitalization on Wednesday, surpassing Apple and Microsoft due to a surge in its stock value. This made the U.S.-based chip manufacturer the first publicly traded company globally to cross this threshold.

Agencies and A News TECH
Published July 10,2025
Subscribe
NVIDIA MAKES HISTORY WITH $4 TRILLION VALUATION

The company's shares hit a record high, climbing 2.76% during the day, which pushed Nvidia past the $4 trillion mark. Although gains slightly decreased towards closing, the stock ended the day up 1.8%.

Nvidia thus became the first company to achieve a $4 trillion valuation, overtaking both Apple and Microsoft. Apple, which entered 2025 with a market cap of approximately $3.9 trillion, had experienced a loss in value due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump.

In recent months, Nvidia and Microsoft had been vying for the top spot, but Nvidia's recent surge has put it ahead.