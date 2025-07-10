Heatwave in Europe linked to 263 deaths in London, climate crisis to blame

A study published by the World Weather Attribution group revealed that the climate crisis has tripled the number of heat-related deaths across Europe.

Scientists stated that the temperatures affecting Europe at the end of June and early July would have been 1 to 4 degrees cooler without climate change.

2,300 HEAT-RELATED DEATHS IN 12 CITIES, 1,500 OF THEM DUE TO THE CLIMATE CRISIS

The study estimates that a total of 2,300 heat-related deaths occurred in 12 major European cities, including London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, and Rome. Of these, approximately 1,500, or 65%, were caused by global warming resulting from human activities.

Last week, temperatures in London reached up to 34°C, and the UK Health Security Agency issued an amber-level heat warning for public health.

"SILENT BUT DESTRUCTIVE": THE ELDERLY ARE MOST AFFECTED

The scientists involved in the study emphasized that heatwaves are "silent but destructive," noting that even the current global warming of 1.3°C has fatal consequences for the elderly and vulnerable groups.

In addition to the 263 deaths in London, it is estimated that 317 people died in Madrid and 235 in Paris due to the heat. Most of the deaths occurred in older age groups. Experts pointed out that the aging population across Europe is increasingly at risk from longer, hotter, and more frequent heatwaves.

"HEAT DOME" INTENSIFIED TEMPERATURES

Between June 23 and July 2, a high-pressure "heat dome" formed over Europe, trapping hot and dry air in the region and pushing temperatures to extraordinary levels, especially with the influx of hot air from North Africa.

Scientists stressed that these analyses were conducted in only 12 cities and that the data represents just a small portion of the true heat-related death toll in Europe. The actual number is believed to be in the tens of thousands.