Denmark to introduce copyright on AI-replicated faces

The Danish government is making a fundamental change to its copyright law to prevent the spread of AI-generated deepfake content (realistic digital imitations). With the new regulation, individuals' rights over their own bodies, facial features, and voices will be legally protected.

Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt stated that the draft bill will be open for public consultation before being presented to parliament. Engel-Schmidt said, "People can now be turned into digital copies and misused. We cannot accept this." The minister emphasized that the bill has the support of nine out of ten members of parliament.