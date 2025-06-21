Elon Musk plans temporary launch of Tesla robotaxi service on June 22

Tesla and SpaceX owner, American billionaire Elon Musk, announced plans to "temporarily" launch the driverless "robotaxi" service on June 22.

In a statement on his X account, Musk said they aim to start the robotaxi project, offering driverless taxi service, in Austin, Texas, on June 22.

Calling the service "temporary," Musk noted the date could change due to Tesla's "extreme paranoia about safety."

US media reported that investors, Wall Street analysts, and car enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch of the driverless service.

Last month, Musk told CNBC that the taxis would initially be monitored remotely and "geographically limited" to specific areas in the city considered the safest.