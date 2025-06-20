 Contact Us
News Tech China develops mosquito-sized drone for covert military operations

China develops mosquito-sized drone for covert military operations

China has unveiled mosquito-sized drones designed for covert military missions, showcasing them on CCTV 7. Developed by the National University of Defense Technology, the tiny bionic devices are intended for reconnaissance and special battlefield tasks.

Anadolu Agency TECH
Published June 20,2025
Subscribe
CHINA DEVELOPS MOSQUITO-SIZED DRONE FOR COVERT MILITARY OPERATIONS

China has developed mosquito-sized drones for covert military operations, reported local media on Friday.

National University of Defense Technology in central China's Hunan province has revealed the tiny drone, alongside humanoid machines, in a report on China Central Television's military channel CCTV 7 last weekend, reported South China Morning Post on Friday.

"Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield," Liang Hexiang, a student at the Central Military Commission-affiliated university, said while showing the drone.

The mini drone features two small wings with leaflike structures on either side of the stick-shaped drone, accompanied by three slender, hair-thin "legs."

Separately, China has reportedly tested artillery-launched drones that can survive over forces 3,000 times their own weight during launch as well as the crushing load in a 155mm (6 inches) cannon shell.