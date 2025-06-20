China develops mosquito-sized drone for covert military operations

China has developed mosquito-sized drones for covert military operations, reported local media on Friday.

National University of Defense Technology in central China's Hunan province has revealed the tiny drone, alongside humanoid machines, in a report on China Central Television's military channel CCTV 7 last weekend, reported South China Morning Post on Friday.

"Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield," Liang Hexiang, a student at the Central Military Commission-affiliated university, said while showing the drone.

The mini drone features two small wings with leaflike structures on either side of the stick-shaped drone, accompanied by three slender, hair-thin "legs."

Separately, China has reportedly tested artillery-launched drones that can survive over forces 3,000 times their own weight during launch as well as the crushing load in a 155mm (6 inches) cannon shell.



