Turkish companies ready for secure software development integration - expert

Turkish companies are increasingly prepared to integrate cybersecurity into their software development processes, according to Mehmet Ali Serttas, chairman of Türkiye's IT Association.

Speaking to Anadolu at the two-day DevSecOps Days Istanbul Conference held this week at Borsa Istanbul, the chairman of the IT Association, which also organized the event, emphasized that DevSecOps (Development Security Operations) is a cultural shift rather than a procedural change.

"We had a discussion at the DevSecOps event about the adaptation process of this culture in companies and the establishment of the culture," Serttas said.

The IT Association chief noted that, while different companies approach this cultural shift differently, the overarching goal is to quickly address software vulnerabilities and accelerate deployments.

"The vulnerabilities of the software need to be closed quickly, and deployments for this process also need to be done quickly," Serttas emphasized.

He pointed out that the culture they create will ensure a rapid transformation of processes within a company, as well as prepare them to counter threats.

"In fact, our companies are ready for this. We were pleased to hear this from representatives of our companies who participated in the event's panels and conferences," Serttas noted.

"They stated that they are ready for this transformation and that they have started at a certain degree," he added.

- ⁠DevSecOps transformation can be faster with AI

Serttas also touched on AI's rapid development in the past few years and said it has driven companies to go through rapid adoption processes.

"There is still some confusion about artificial intelligence. There are some concepts that have not yet been established about where AI has come from and where it is going," he said.

He compared the rapid emergence of AI to a process that "flows like a flood that comes very quickly," and therefore, companies have begun a rapid adaptation process to integrate AI.

"I think DevSecOps can be adapted to companies faster with AI systems, as they also see the opportunities that will enable them to detect anomalies in the fastest way with the integration of the AI," he said.

Although the panelists in the DevSecOps event had different opinions about AI's role in the secure software development process, AI will surely transform the field with its growing influence, he noted.

"In the end, we are talking about a technology with a market of around $1.7 trillion. As this technology increases rapidly with both hardware and software all over the world, the adaptation process will also be completed quickly," he said.

Serttas emphasized that he does not agree with the notion that AI is still not as advanced as people believe, claiming that it is used in almost every aspect of their daily and professional lives.

"Software developers can develop their software code, and even managers can create their own program calendars using AI tools," he said.

"In DevSecOps processes, we have also seen how fast AI can be used both on the security side, on the development side, and on the operations side. Therefore, AI will make a serious contribution to our processes," the IT Association chief added.

Remarking on the third DevSecOps Days Istanbul Conference organized at Borsa Istanbul, he stressed that this year's event saw more demand than they expected.

"We were accompanied by our esteemed professors and guests from both the public and private sectors and the academy," he said.

The IT Association organized the DevSecOps Days Istanbul Conference under the theme "AI for DevSecOps," which highlighted AI's role in development, security, and operations processes. The two-day event brought together experts, sector representatives, executives, software engineers, and cybersecurity professionals. It featured numerous panels, discussions, and workshops on DevSecOps practices and processes, as well as cybersecurity issues and AI security. Anadolu served as its global communications partner.

DevSecOps is an application development methodology that automates the integration of security and security practices throughout the software development lifecycle, from initial design to integration, testing, delivery, and deployment. Security and speed are DevSecOps' two primary advantages in software development. As a result, development teams can create better, safer code faster and at a lower cost.