South Korea approves launch of Starlink internet services

South Korea on Friday approved the launch of Starlink satellite internet services in the country, Yonhap News reported.

The OneWeb from the UK has also got approval to launch its satellite internet services in the country, South Korea's Science Ministry said.

It added that the launch of the services is expected as early as June or later this year.

Starlink service promoter SpaceX has established a local subsidiary -- Starlink Korea-to launch its services in South Korea.

OneWeb has signed two separate pacts with Hanwha Systems Co. and KT Sat.

Starlink, a division of US billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX, has rapidly expanded its global presence, now operating in more than 125 countries and territories. The company provides internet connectivity in remote or underserved areas using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites.



