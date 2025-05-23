Turkish tech products showcase at GITEX Europe 2025

Many Turkish tech products, ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) applications to virtual reality (VR) solutions, are being showcased at the major tech event GITEX Europe 2025 in Germany.

The fair, which kicked off on Wednesday, features startups and investors, as well as over 1,400 major technology companies from 67 different countries.

Turkish firms attending the event are Ambeent, Astromatik, Atmosware, Atolye15, Biruni Teknopark, Boardoza, Brandefense, CloudOffix, CMV Teknoloji, Data Market, Datassist, DZD Tech, ElektraWeb, Enoca, Itobe, Konvo, Logo, LST Yazilim, Magarsus, MIA Teknoloji, Nevitech, Nexrone, Plantiary, Tangotech, Technology Development Zones Association (TGDB), Telenity, Trex, Universal Yazilim, vMind, and Yetenex.

A wide range of tech products is being displayed, ranging from digital transformation to industrial software solutions.

TGDB President Ibrahim Yavuz told Anadolu that the association is showcasing many Turkish companies at the event, ranging from AI, software, IT, travel technologies, health, and fintech, alongside managers of Turkish technoparks.

Yavuz said the association is looking forward to participating in other GITEX events in different countries.



"Technoparks, centers of entrepreneurship and incubation, and startups are the most important components of Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem—continuing their commercial lives and completing their ' scale-up' processes are critical to us," he said.

"We work with firms ranging from agriculture to defense," he noted, adding that the association wants to increase the number of unicorns. "GITEX Europe is very lively and productive this year."

Prof. Cuneyt Erenoglu, rector of Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University, told Anadolu that he participated in the event with many companies and academics.

"We're boosting the widespread impact of these R&D and innovation activities via university-sector collaborations," he said.

Erenoglu said international activities like GITEX contribute to visibility.

"One of the university's goals is internationalization and patent activities—ecosystems such as GITEX host both activities," he noted.

Veysel Arslan, director of international business development at MIA Teknoloji, told Anadolu that the firm demonstrated their AI-powered products at the event and introduced their image processing technologies.

Arslan said the company showed its virtual, augmented, and mixed reality solutions to the visitors, which enable users to provide remote maintenance and support "as if they were physically present."



"If you have a factory and the devices you use break, it may not be easy to repair them, but we enable the possibility of repairing remotely," he said. "These solutions can be used from military to smart city applications."



The GITEX Europe 2025 expo, organized by KAOUN International and the Dubai World Trade Centre, will conclude on Friday.





