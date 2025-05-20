Study: 84.8% Find AI R-recommendations effective in career planning

The use of artificial intelligence continues to rise among young people, actively integrating into both their educational processes and career planning. AI technologies, widely used across various sectors, are increasingly influencing not only technical fields but also everyday life. These technologies have become effective advisors in decision-making, especially guiding personal and professional choices.

From education and career planning to lifestyle choices and financial decisions, AI helps users evaluate alternatives and take informed steps. Research shows that AI is actively used in decision-making processes, particularly among the younger generation.

AI RECOMMENDATIONS ARE VALUED

According to a study called "The Code of Global Talent," conducted by The Network and Boston Consulting, with the Turkish branch led by Kariyer.net, 84.8% of participants found AI recommendations to be "very" or "partially" accurate and effective, while 21% rated them as "very accurate and effective."

The research revealed that the job application process, where AI is most heavily used, accounted for 40% of cases. Other areas included lifestyle changes (29%), career decisions (26%), education or course selection (24%), personal finance management (21%), and profession selection (17.4%).

Young people showed a higher tendency to turn to AI for career planning. Among participants aged 18-34, 30% reported using AI-powered tools in their career planning.

Approximately 78% of participants expressed satisfaction with decisions made based on AI recommendations, while 17.6% were dissatisfied, and 4.3% expressed regret. Additionally, 67.5% of users did not provide any feedback on the recommendations they received from AI.

"WE HELPED NEARLY 2 MILLION PEOPLE FIND JOBS"

Fatih Uysal, CEO of Kariyer.net, commented that their platform directly contributed to helping 1.9 million people find new jobs annually. He highlighted that by analyzing extensive data and conducting research, they provide valuable insights to both companies and candidates. Uysal emphasized that the results of the study show that a significant portion of Turkey's workforce, about 45%, and globally, approximately 40%, are integrating AI into their work processes.

Uysal noted the increasing use of AI in processes directly affecting candidates' careers, such as job selection, and added, "It's natural to see young people more inclined to use AI for career decisions. This generation has internalized technology, values quick access to information, and emphasizes evaluating alternatives."

He further explained that AI's role in human life has strengthened in recent years, especially in personal and long-term decisions like careers, with AI-powered tools becoming a guiding resource for young people.

Uysal pointed out that Kariyer.net is also a part of this transformation and will continue to offer reliable, accessible, and data-driven guidance with AI-enhanced products.

"AI IS PREFERRED IN PROFESSIONAL LIFE DECISION-MAKING"

Uysal stated that the study revealed that AI tools are most commonly used in decision-making related to professional life. "Especially in areas directly affecting individuals' work lives, the tendency to use these technologies is quite high. Users see AI as a companion, seeking advice for critical decisions, evaluating options, and finding faster solutions. This trend shows that AI is being used more intensively in professional decision-making points. The use of AI in personal life decisions is still more limited."

Recalling that more than 20% of participants found AI recommendations to be very accurate and effective, Uysal said, "This indicates that a significant portion of users sees AI as a reliable advisor. Regarding trust, 64% of users indicated medium-level trust. We believe that to increase this trust, transparency, accuracy, and personalization need to be improved."

Uysal also noted that the high percentage of users who did not provide feedback on their AI recommendations might be due to the low habit of users sharing their experiences and the lack of sufficient encouragement from platforms. He believes that encouraging users to share their experiences more will allow for continuous improvement and personalization of these processes. "Strengthening feedback mechanisms will increase AI's accuracy, reinforce user trust, and enable platforms to offer more effective solutions," he concluded.