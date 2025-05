Nvidia is evaluating how to address the China market after the U.S. government placed limits on sales of its Hopper H20 chip there but it will not put out another version of the Hopper chip, CEO Jensen Huang said on Saturday.

Asked what their next chip for China after the H20 was, he said: "It's not Hopper because it's not possible to modify Hopper anymore," Huang said, according to a livestream posted by Taiwan's Formosa TV News network.