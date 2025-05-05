Trump says he will extend TikTok deadline beyond June 19 if no deal reached

US President Donald Trump said he will extend the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell the popular video-sharing app TikTok's US assets if no agreement has been reached by June 19.

"I'd like to see it done. I have a little sweet spot in my heart because, as you know, I won young people by 36 points. That's a lot," Trump told NBC News in an interview that aired Sunday.

"I have a little warm spot in my heart for TikTok," he added.

TikTok was shut down in the US on Jan. 19 in accordance with a law that forced the service offline if it was not sold to an American company. But just 12 hours later, access was restored.

Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office that included a 75-day suspension of the ban and extended the period for another 75 days on April 4.





