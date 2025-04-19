China launches 6 satellites for space exploration, tech experiment

China on Saturday launched six satellites into space, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Six Shiyan-27 satellites were launched early in the morning from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province, northern China, and entered orbit, it said.

The satellites were deployed using a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and are primarily intended for space exploration and related technological experiments.

The launch was the 570th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.







