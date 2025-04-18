New material defies physics, could revive EV batteries

American researchers have discovered an extraordinary material that shrinks when heated and expands when compressed. Defying the basic laws of physics, this new material could help restore electric vehicle (EV) batteries to their original performance.

Scientists from the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and the University of California, San Diego have identified a new class of materials that display behavior contrary to fundamental laws of thermodynamics.

These newly discovered metastable materials shrink in volume when heated and expand under high pressure.

Professor Shirley Meng, who led the research team, said, "We believe we can tune the properties of these materials through redox chemistry, which could open the door to exciting applications." The study was published in Nature.

DEFYING THE LAWS OF PHYSICS

According to the laws of thermodynamics, materials expand when heated and contract when compressed. However, the researchers have developed metastable materials that behave in the opposite way.

Prof. Meng explained, "When you heat the material, it shrinks in volume. That's extremely unusual."

This behavior isn't just revolutionary for fundamental science but also holds groundbreaking potential for applied technologies.

It presents major opportunities especially in areas like the regeneration of EV batteries, structural battery systems, and the development of heat-resistant materials.

ZERO THERMAL EXPANSION AND STRUCTURAL BATTERY POTENTIAL

Dr. Minghao Zhang from the research team noted that this new class of materials can be adjusted to exhibit zero thermal expansion. This could be revolutionary in the construction industry.

"In every building, different structural materials respond differently to heat, causing serious problems. With these materials, such issues could be eliminated," he said.

Their behavior under pressure is also surprising: the material continues to expand even under gigapascal levels of pressure.

Dr. Zhang described this property by saying, "When you compress a material from all directions, you expect it to shrink. But this material does the opposite."

OLD EV BATTERIES COULD BE RESTORED TO LIKE-NEW CONDITION

The researchers also studied the material's electrochemical behavior. When electrical voltage is applied to these metastable materials, they can return to their original stable state. This means used EV batteries could regain their full capacity.

Dr. Zhang stated, "With just a voltage application, the battery could be restored to its original condition. No need to send it to the manufacturer or a service provider. Your battery becomes like new again."

FROM SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY TO INDUSTRIAL USE

Another major contribution of this research is its potential to shift scientific paradigms. Prof. Meng said, "This represents not just a technological breakthrough but a scientific one as well."

The researchers aim to further study the chemical behavior of this new material to make it applicable in a wide range of fields—from energy storage systems to space technologies.