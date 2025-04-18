APPLES CLEAN UP TOOL SPARKS CONCERNS OVER IMAGE INTEGRITY

Apple's new "Clean Up" feature, which removes unwanted elements from photos, has raised concerns about the reliability of visual content. Experts argue that such tools can facilitate information manipulation.

The AI-powered photo editing tool, designed to simplify images by removing distractions, has been available on certain Apple devices in Australia since December and is now also accessible in New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, South Africa, the UK, and the US.

The new tool analyzes the scene with AI and suggests elements to remove, which users can select to delete. The system then fills in the space with surrounding areas. Unlike similar apps available for years, this feature allows users to perform the task directly from the default gallery app without downloading a new application.

Apple's initiative is similar to Google's "Magic Editor" on Android devices and editing tools on some Samsung phones. However, these tools highlight how AI-driven image manipulation is becoming increasingly accessible.

The risk of misuse is growing. While the Clean Up tool can be used for innocent purposes, such as removing people from crowded tourist spots, it also opens the door for unethical uses, such as concealing product damage, creating fake invoices, or covering up unauthorized use of digital content.

The ease with which images can now be altered raises concerns about the reliability of visual evidence, such as traffic cameras, police body cameras, or delivery receipts.

While inconsistencies can be spotted in AI-edited images upon close inspection, identifying these details often requires expertise. Comparing photos taken from different angles or using manual verification methods can be helpful in this process. However, given that such inspections are time-consuming, the need for reliable and automated systems is increasing.

The rollout of Apple's "Apple Intelligence" program, which includes these features, has been delayed in the EU due to regulatory uncertainties, underscoring the need for clearer legal and ethical boundaries for AI-driven tools.

As with any technology, AI can be used for both beneficial and harmful purposes. It is crucial for users to understand the limits and potential impacts of these technologies to become more informed individuals in the digital world.