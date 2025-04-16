GPT-4.5 fools humans in turing test

A new study in the United States has revealed that an AI chatbot passed a critical test suggesting it may possess human-like intelligence.

Conducted by two researchers from the University of California, San Diego, the study—yet to be peer-reviewed—tested four large language models (LLMs) using the Turing Test.

As a result, OpenAI's GPT-4.5 model was indistinguishable from a human by over 70% of participants.

WHAT IS THE TURING TEST?

Proposed by British mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing in 1950, the Turing Test is an experiment designed to determine whether a machine can think like a human.

In the test, a human interrogator communicates via written messages with two subjects—one human, one AI—and tries to identify the human. If they cannot reliably do so, the AI is considered to have "human-like intelligence."

WHAT DID THE STUDY FIND?

In the preliminary study published in March, four AI models—ELIZA, GPT-4o, LLaMa-3.1-405B, and GPT-4.5—were tested. Each of the 284 participants engaged in five-minute conversations with two "witnesses," one human and one AI.

Participants mistook GPT-4.5 for a human 73% of the time. LLaMa-3.1-405B followed at 56%. ELIZA and GPT-4o scored much lower, at 23% and 21%, respectively.

CRITICISM OF THE TURING TEST

Though long considered a symbolic benchmark for AI intelligence, the Turing Test has faced increasing scrutiny. Critics highlight four main concerns: