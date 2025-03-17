TÜBİTAK’s science week draws 40,000 visitors

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) hosted 40,000 visitors at science centers during the Science and Technology Week (March 8-14), bringing together various segments of society with its events. TÜBİTAK organized activities across different units, which included workshops, science demonstrations, movie screenings, conferences, poster design contests, and village school visits. Over 200 events took place across 36 science centers, with 40,000 visitors participating.

In the DENEYAP workshops, robotics projects were highlighted, and 19,271 students participated in short film screenings on historical scientists' biographies. In addition, robotics and coding festivals were held. A live quiz show, Science Genç, took place daily at 8:00-8:30 PM.

TÜBİTAK also showcased its scientific projects and technological developments in an exhibition, featuring projects like the TÜRKSAT 6A satellite, Türkiye's first manned space mission experiments, and defense industry projects.

Throughout the week, over 30 discussions, including 23 online sessions, were held on topics ranging from artificial intelligence to biotechnology, space research to climate change. More than 7,000 science enthusiasts attended these talks, which were streamed live on TÜBİTAK's YouTube channel.

Participants also visited various TÜBİTAK research centers such as SAGE, BİLGEM, BUTAL, MAM, RUTE, TBAE, UME, and UZAY, where they observed experiments and learned about scientific and technological developments. At TÜBİTAK UZAY, visitors experienced interactive learning about Türkiye's Moon Mission through the "Journey to the Moon" game.

Additionally, the first-ever Smart Laboratories Drawing Competition Award Ceremony for elementary and middle school students across Türkiye was held during the week. Out of 1,029 elementary and 759 middle school students' submissions, 36 artworks were selected for display.