OpenAI urges US to allow AI training on copyrighted material

Artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT's creator OpenAI has asked the US government to allow AI companies to learn from copyrighted material to "strengthen America's lead" in the field.

OpenAI submitted a proposal as part of a broader initiative presented to the US government on Thursday, aligning with President Donald Trump's upcoming "AI Action Plan."

The administration has sought input from the private sector, government, and academia, emphasizing a policy shift aimed at preventing excessive regulations from stifling innovation.

In its proposal, OpenAI advocated for a "freedom-focused" regulatory approach, urging the federal government to eliminate requirements that compel American AI developers to adhere to restrictive state laws.

One of the key challenges facing AI developers is copyright, as many continue to train their models on human-created content without notifying the original creators, obtaining consent, or offering compensation, according to NBC News.

"The federal government can both secure Americans' freedom to learn from AI, and avoid forfeiting our AI lead to the (PRC) People's Republic of China by preserving American AI models' ability to learn from copyrighted material," OpenAI's proposal noted.





