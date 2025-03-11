TikTok to introduce mindfulness tool for teenage users

TikTok is introducing a new mindfulness tool to help teenage users wind down before bed and move away from the app's feed.



The video sharing platform's Wind Down tool will automatically turn on if a TikTok user under 16 is on the app after 10 pm, interrupting the For You feed with a full screen takeover and playing calming music.



The social media giant said that in the coming weeks, it will also begin testing additional meditation exercises as part of the feature.



It is believed to be the first time a social media platform has pushed mindfulness tools directly to users, and comes as part of a wider update from TikTok.



It also features new parental control tools, including a feature called Time Away, which enables parents to block teenagers from TikTok during specific times, such as family meals, school, at night or during a holiday.



Until now, TikTok and other social media platforms enabled parents to set screen time allowances in hours and overnight, but not specific schedules during the day.



Val Richey, TikTok's global head of outreach and partnerships, trust and safety, said the platform wanted to offer "ongoing support" to teenage wellbeing.



"That means exploring new ways to help guide teens in developing healthy digital habits," he told the PA news agency.



"It can't just be about block and prevent. It has to be about education and development.



"The idea is based on some research that we've reviewed around meditation being helpful in improving sleep quality, and certainly, I think there's a lot of people who that will resonate with.



"We really want to push the envelope a little bit and try being creative – it's not something that we've seen before."



The update, part of TikTok's Family Pairing tools which enable parents to link their own account with those of their children and monitor their usage, is also adding increased visibility for parents into their child's TikTok network, giving them the ability to see who follows them and who their child has blocked.



Richey said the Family Pairing tools aim to strike the right balance between allowing teenagers their independence and enabling parents to monitor them.



"This is exactly the balance that we're always trying to strike between giving teens some agency and some privacy, but also helping make sure that parents have enough visibility into what their teens are doing, and providing an environment where important conversations can happen," he told PA.



"We want to be collaborative in how teens develop healthy digital habits and also interact with their parents."



