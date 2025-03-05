UK TESLA SALES RISE DESPITE CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING ELON MUSKS MOVES

Tesla's sales in the UK rose by over 20% in February, dampening the possibility of consumer backlash due to CEO Elon Musk's controversial behavior, which has been increasingly scrutinized because of his high-profile political moves in Europe.

Nearly 4,000 Teslas were sold in the UK last month, making the electric vehicle maker a prominent player in the market.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y secured the second and third spots for most popular cars, following the Mini Cooper, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Tesla's year-on-year sales rose 20.7%, boosting the company's market share from 3.75% in February 2024 to 4.6% last month.

That suggests that, at least in the UK, Musk's political and public actions have yet to significantly harm Tesla's position.

The overall UK car market saw a decline of 1%, with 84,054 new registrations in February.

However, the electric vehicle (EV) segment continued its upward trajectory, with full electric vehicle sales increasing nearly 42% compared to last year.

EVs now account for one-quarter of all new car registrations. The SMMT noted that the rise is partly due to buyers aiming to beat a new tax on expensive cars set to take effect in April, which will affect many EVs for the first time.

Despite the overall boom in electric vehicle demand, Musk's recent political interventions have raised eyebrows across Europe, potentially influencing consumer sentiment.

Musk has supported Germany's far-right AfD party, made waves with dramatic gestures at a conservative conference and stirred controversy with remarks about political figures like British Premier Keir Starmer.

The actions have led some Tesla owners and prospective buyers to reconsider their allegiance to the brand.

The backlash may be felt more strongly in Europe, as evidenced by a sharp drop in Tesla sales in the region in January.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association revealed a nearly 50% reduction in sales, causing Tesla's market share in Europe to plummet to just 1%.





