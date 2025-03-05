Turkcell, Huawei sign pact for green network innovations

Türkiye's leading GSM operator Turkcell and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on next-generation green network technologies, Huawei said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement, signed at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, focuses on developing energy-efficient solutions that enhance network performance while cutting power consumption, reflecting both companies' commitment to sustainability.

Under the pact, Turkcell and Huawei will research and implement several green technologies, including Eco Matrix, which integrates six frequencies into a single antenna to optimize energy use, Green AAU, which reduces cabin space and power consumption with less equipment, and ESS site technology for efficient power management.

"Sustainability is integral to our vision for the future of connectivity," said Vehbi Cagri Gungor, Turkcell's chief technology officer.

"Our commitment to advancing energy-efficient solutions allows us to support high-performance networks while reducing environmental impact. Innovation is at the heart of our efforts to ensure that networks evolve in a sustainable manner, benefiting both the environment and the communities we serve," he added.

Lu Yong, Huawei's European Region president, said the company remains focused on energy-efficient innovations.

"Turkcell's approach to sustainability, emphasizing innovation and efficiency, aligns with our goals. This shared vision ensures that we continue advancing green network solutions to create a more sustainable and resilient digital future," he said.





