Türkiye to hold 5G auction in 2025, aiming for 2026 rollout

Türkiye's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, announced that the 5G auction is planned to take place in the first half of this year, with the goal of receiving the first signal and rolling out 5G by 2026.

Uraloğlu highlighted ongoing talks with three GSM operators and equipment suppliers, aiming to prioritize local and national equipment for the auction.

He added that the goal is to complete the auction by the first half of 2025. Regarding fiber infrastructure, Uraloğlu mentioned that the concession agreement will end in 2026, with a separate auction process to be conducted.

He also noted that around 80-90% of the fiber infrastructure is currently controlled by one operator.