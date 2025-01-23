US' CNN, NBC News to lay off employees in line with digital transition

CNN, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, is set to lay off hundreds of employees on Thursday as part of a strategic shift toward a global digital audience, according to people familiar with the matter, CNBC reported.

The layoffs coincide with the news channel's plans to reorganize its traditional television lineup and expand digital subscription services.

This initiative aims to reduce production costs and streamline operations. Some programs currently produced in New York and Washington may be relocated to Atlanta, where production is cheaper.

NBC News, owned by Comcast, is also preparing to lay off fewer than 50 employees later this week, and earlier announced plans to spin off its MSNBC and CNBC channels.

These developments reflect a broader trend in the media industry, as organizations adapt to changing consumer habits by focusing more on digital platforms.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced plans to lay off about 4% of its workforce to cut costs amid financial challenges.

In November, the Associated Press said it would cut its staff by approximately 8% as part of efforts to modernize operations.

Mark Thompson, CNN's CEO, has stressed the importance of impartial reporting, advising on-air talent to avoid expressing personal outrage or prejudging political figures, including President Donald Trump during his second term.

Trump has also threatened to take legal action against news outlets he sees as biased against his administration.

Thompson's guidance represents a shift from the network's previous approach and aligns with its new strategy to engage a diverse global audience.

As the media landscape evolves, both CNN and NBC News are implementing these measures to position themselves for future success in an increasingly digital world.







