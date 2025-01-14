Apple, Samsung smartphone sales drop

Apple and Samsung's smartphone sales fell 4.1% and 2.7% respectively in the last quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to market research company International Data Corporation (IDC).

Meanwhile, global smartphone sales increased by 2.4% reaching 331.7 million units in the last quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.

In 2024, global sales grew for the sixth consecutive quarter, reaching 1.24 billion units, up 6.4% year-on-year.

It was noted that although Apple and Samsung continued to hold the top two spots in the smartphone market during the fourth quarter and the entire 2024, their yearly sales decreased, and their market shares reduced as a result of the expansion of Chinese suppliers.

According to IDC data, Apple ranked first with a market share of 23.2% in the last quarter of last year.

Samsung ranked second with 15.6% market share, while Chinese Xiaomi ranked third with 12.9%.

Chinese Transsion and Vivo shared the fourth place with 8.2% market share each.



