GÖKTÜRK satellites: A decade of service to Türkiye

Türkiye's reconnaissance and observation satellites GÖKTÜRK-1 and GÖKTÜRK-2 are celebrating their anniversaries this month, while attention is also focused on their renewal efforts. GÖKTÜRK-2, commanded by personnel from the Reconnaissance Satellite Battalion under the Air Force Command, was launched into space on December 18, 2012, and GÖKTÜRK-1 was launched on December 5, 2016.

322,607 IMAGES CAPTURED

GÖKTÜRK-1, which meets the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) satellite imagery needs for target intelligence, orbited the Earth 42,700 times during its 8 years of space operations, capturing 322,607 images. The low Earth orbit satellite, operating at an altitude of 680 kilometers, moves at a speed of 7.5 kilometers per second. It can conduct reconnaissance from any location on Earth without geographic restrictions and transmits images with a resolution of 0.50 meters.

GÖKTÜRK-1 can be used for monitoring the environment and urbanization, determining agricultural yields, municipal services, border control, and cadastral activities for public institutions.

GÖKTÜRK-2 EXCEEDED ITS EXPECTED MISSION DURATION BY TWO TIMES

GÖKTÜRK-2, Türkiye's first domestically developed high-resolution reconnaissance and observation satellite, completed 64,000 orbits and captured 88,478 images in 12 years. GÖKTÜRK-2 was produced under a contract signed between the Ministry of National Defense, the Presidency of TÜBİTAK, TÜBİTAK UZAY, and TUSAŞ.

Satellite images are provided free of charge to meet the needs of the TSK, civil institutions' satellite image requests for disaster and emergency situations, and academic requests from universities.

Produced with a high domestic production rate, GÖKTÜRK-2 is an observation satellite with a 2.5-meter resolution, meeting Türkiye's needs in defense, environment, urban planning, agriculture, and forestry. The satellite has high-speed data communication capabilities, capable of downloading images of a 640-kilometer strip in a single pass. It can also capture images and transfer data worldwide and completes one orbit around Earth in approximately 98 minutes.

Although GÖKTÜRK-2's orbital mission lifetime was initially planned for 5 years, it has been continuously operating at full capacity for 12 years, thanks to its high radiation resistance, uninterrupted and effective thermal control, precise three-axis attitude control, and the use of high-durability batteries and solar panels designed to withstand space environmental effects.

GÖKTÜRK RENEWAL PROJECT ONGOING

Meanwhile, efforts have been focused on the renewal of the GÖKTÜRK satellites. The GÖKTÜRK Renewal Reconnaissance and Observation Satellite System Development (GÖKTÜRK-Y) Project aims to continue the high-resolution remote sensing (electro-optical) capabilities that the TSK gained with GÖKTÜRK-1 once its operational life ends, and to design a national satellite system that can meet future needs. The GÖKTÜRK-Y Project contract was signed between the Presidency of Defense Industry (SSB) and TUSAŞ in June 2021, and the project's activities are proceeding as planned.

The project includes the development of satellites, fixed and portable ground stations, launch and pre-orbit operations, integrated logistics support activities, and other necessary systems and services. A phased approach is planned for the national development of satellite subsystems, including a very high-resolution electro-optical camera.

TÜRKİYE'S SATELLITE FLEET

Türkiye currently operates six communication satellites (TÜRKSAT 3A, TÜRKSAT 4A, TÜRKSAT 4B, TÜRKSAT 5A, TÜRKSAT 5B) and three reconnaissance and observation satellites (GÖKTÜRK-1, GÖKTÜRK-2, and İMECE), with TÜRKSAT 6A set to enter service soon.