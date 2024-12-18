Türkiye develops advanced cybersecurity training platform

With the support of the Presidency's Strategy and Budget Department, TÜBİTAK BİLGEM Cybersecurity Institute has developed SİBERLAB, a platform that allows the testing of new cybersecurity tools and simulates scenarios to train users for potential crises.

According to TÜBİTAK, SİBERLAB was developed as part of the Cybersecurity Training and Research Center Project, supported by the Presidency's Strategy and Budget Department. The lab has been operational since 2023 and offers an online "cyber range" product that runs on the cloud infrastructure provided by TÜBİTAK BİLGEM.

SİBERLAB enables users to design customized labs for cybersecurity training or competitions and access them remotely. The simulated environments include virtual machines and network devices, allowing users to practice real-world cybersecurity scenarios. It also facilitates cybersecurity training, testing, and research activities.

Moreover, SİBERLAB hosts hands-on and educational competitions, including "Capture the Flag" (CTF) events.

TÜBİTAK BİLGEM Cybersecurity Institute offers practical training through SİBERLAB, which can also be used in university courses and various CTF competitions. The platform is primarily aimed at vocational schools, universities, and key public institutions.

SİBERLAB operates through a web-based interface, enabling users to work with virtual machines via a web browser without additional hardware or resources. This allows for quick access and the ability to rapidly create and access virtual environments, facilitating low-cost training, drills, and analysis without the need for physical devices.

SİBERLAB provides a modern and accessible training environment in line with evolving cybersecurity technologies. It aims to enhance users' cybersecurity knowledge and skills. TÜBİTAK BİLGEM Cybersecurity Institute intends to further develop SİBERLAB, adding new capabilities to make it a competitive global cybersecurity training product, continuously improving the predefined cybersecurity training modules it offers.