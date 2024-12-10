OpenAI launches Sora: AI tool for creating videos from text

The U.S.-based AI company OpenAI announced the launch of its AI video generation tool, Sora, for public use.

According to a statement on the company's website, Sora Turbo, available at " sora.com, " offers faster processing capabilities, allowing users to create videos up to 20 seconds long and in 1080p resolution from text inputs.

In the statement, the company also announced that for those seeking more features and higher resolution, the ChatGPT Pro plan offers 10 times the usage rights and advantages like resolutions above 720p.

Sora Turbo is not available for users under the age of 18, but it can be accessed from all areas where ChatGPT is available, except for the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area.

Concerns About Misuse of Sora Meanwhile, concerns about Sora are growing. Following the use of AI-generated videos for "fraud, propaganda, and misinformation," there are fears that Sora could also be misused, particularly in Europe, where these concerns are delaying the adoption of the new AI technology.

The company announced that content featuring extreme violence, sexual material, hate imagery, and the use of celebrity figures would be banned on Sora, and that significant security measures had been worked on before releasing the model.

Chinese AI Company Develops Its Own "Sora" In the competition for text-to-video AI tools, China is also drawing attention with its developed products. Kling AI, an AI tool that converts text-based descriptions into high-quality videos, was developed by Chinese company Kuaishou Technology.

In July this year, the beta version of Kling AI, with capabilities similar to Sora, was made available to global users and created a buzz worldwide.