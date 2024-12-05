White House: Chinese cyberattackers targeted 8 U.S. telecom firms

 Contact Us
Published December 05,2024
The White House has revealed that Chinese cyberattackers targeted at least eight American telecom companies and carried out cyberattacks against several other countries as well.

White House officials told the U.S. media that state-sponsored Chinese hackers have launched cyberattacks against U.S. telecom firms. These attacks are part of a large-scale operation known as "Salt Typhoon," which targeted major service providers such as Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen, among others, as well as other countries.

The attackers are reported to have gained access to sensitive data, including listening records and cellular data from officials in government and political positions.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), with both agencies collaborating with companies such as Microsoft and Google.