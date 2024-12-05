TOGG LEADS TÜRKIYES EV MARKET IN NOVEMBER, SET TO FINISH 2024 ON TOP

TOGG MAINTAINS LEADERSHIP IN TÜRKİYE'S ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET IN NOVEMBER, POISED TO FINISH 2024 ON TOP

Togg continues to lead Türkiye's electric vehicle market in November and is set to finish 2024 at the top. According to data compiled from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), the Turkish automobile and light commercial vehicle market saw a 0.5% decline in the January-November period compared to the same period last year, totaling 1,068,260 units.

During this period, car sales increased by 0.5% to 845,530 units, while the light commercial vehicle market decreased by 4.4%, reaching 222,730 units.

In the January-November period, "fully electric" vehicle sales rose by 38.6% to 83,298 units. The share of fully electric cars in total sales increased from 7.1% to 9.9% compared to the same period last year, while the share of hybrid vehicles rose from 10.9% to 17.7%.

When considering "fully electric," "extended-range electric," and "hybrid" vehicles together, it was found that 27.6% of the total market consisted of vehicles with electric motors.

T10X OUTPACES CLOSEST COMPETITOR BY 15,000 UNITS

According to ODMD data, Togg maintained its leadership in the electric vehicle market throughout the first 11 months of the year. In this period, Togg sold 24,361 units, surpassing its closest competitor by 15,134 units. As a result, Togg's market share in electric vehicles for the 11 months stood at 29%. This means that nearly one in every three electric vehicles sold in Türkiye bore the Togg logo.

TOP-SELLING ELECTRIC VEHICLE BRANDS

Looking at electric vehicle sales by brand during the January-November period, Togg was followed by Tesla with 9,227 units and BMW with 8,041 units. Mercedes-Benz ranked fourth with 4,532 units, and KG Mobility (Ssangyong) came fifth with 4,392 units.

When analyzing sales by model, the rankings for the period were as follows: Togg T10X, Tesla Model Y, KG Mobility Torres, BMW X1, and MINI Countryman.

NOVEMBER SALES: TOGG LEADS THE MARKET

In November, the total number of fully electric vehicle sales was 13,554 units. Togg led the market with 4,221 sales, followed by Tesla with 1,862 sales and BMW with 1,465 sales. MINI ranked fourth with 698 sales, while Mercedes-Benz rounded out the top five with 601 sales.