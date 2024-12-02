ODTÜ device aims to extend phone battery life to one year

Researchers from the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) have developed a microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) neuistor device, inspired by the integration of memory and processing units in the human brain, with the goal of extending mobile phone battery life to a full year.

Prof. Dr. Barış Bayram, a faculty member at ODTÜ's Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and research assistant Berre Vize, presented their "MEMS Neuistor" project, developed in the university's ULTRAMEMS Research Laboratory with support from the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the Higher Education Council, and TÜBİTAK.

Bayram explained that the MEMS neuistor, a neuromorphic processing component designed to allow electronic devices to process information similarly to the human brain, is currently undergoing a patent application process with the ODTÜ Technology Transfer Office.

Bayram shared that after observing similarities between brain cells and high-energy-efficient systems, they started the project. He added that the device is fully compatible with current manufacturing processes, making it possible for global companies to quickly convert it into a marketable product.

"The human brain consumes about 25 watts of energy, but if we were to use the most advanced processors to replicate the brain's functions, it would require 25 megawatts—much more energy," Bayram said.

He emphasized that the key to the brain's energy efficiency lies in the integration of memory and processing units. In computers, memory modules store data, which is then processed by separate processors, causing continuous data transfer that increases energy consumption and introduces delays. In the neuromorphic processor developed by Bayram's team, the memory module and processor are integrated into a single unit, allowing for energy-efficient processing.

"For example, currently, we need to charge our phones every day, but if the transistors in our phones were replaced with MEMS neuistors, we wouldn't need to charge our phones for a year," he said.

SIGNIFICANT ADVANCEMENT IN DATA PRIVACY

Bayram also noted the high risk to personal data privacy when phone users share information with servers in other countries due to the limitations of current processors. With the integration of MEMS neuistors, phone operations could be performed locally without sharing data, which would also enhance data privacy protection.

Bayram explained that the high energy consumption of existing AI systems, which rely on transistors, causes significant challenges, particularly with server cooling. "For example, Google's data centers face cooling issues, which is why they are often placed near the sea to use seawater for cooling. But if we use MEMS neuistor-based systems, we could operate data centers anywhere—even in the desert—because there will be no heat generation problem," he said.

He further pointed out that reducing energy consumption and increasing performance could help mitigate global warming, reducing the need for deforestation, and thus contribute to a more environmentally friendly technology.

GLOBAL DISCUSSIONS WITH LEADING COMPANIES

Bayram emphasized that their MEMS neuistor invention could revolutionize not just Turkey, but the entire world, and they plan to engage with global companies working in the field of neuromorphic processors, such as Analog Devices, HP, IBM, NVIDIA, Amazon, and Google.

"This is just the beginning, the first seed. MEMS neuistors exist, but they use complex materials and lack industrial-level durability for long-term use," Bayram added.

CONTRIBUTING TO TÜRKİYE'S LEADERSHIP IN THE FIELD

ODTÜ Research Assistant Berre Vize highlighted that existing devices have yet to meet the necessary standards for reliability, industrial use, and compatibility with current integrated semiconductor micro-manufacturing processes. The MEMS neuistor device, developed for the first time by their team, meets these requirements.

Vize stated, "MEMS neuistors have the potential to revolutionize industries such as healthcare, finance, and transportation by providing faster and more efficient AI computing systems. Although we are still at the beginning of the global neuromorphic processor revolution, we will continue working to help Turkey achieve a pioneering and leading role in this field with our domestic invention."