UNESCO report: 62% of social media influencers share unverified information

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) found that most social media influencers share information without verifying its accuracy. UNESCO published a report based on a survey of 500 social media influencers with at least 1,000 followers from 45 countries.

The report indicated that 62% of these 500 influencers shared information without verifying its accuracy.

It was emphasized in the report that about 33.5% of influencers shared information without considering the reliability of the source. Additionally, 41.7% of content creators assessed the credibility of the source based on its popularity.

The report also noted that 20.6% of influencers determined the reliability of information based on whether it was shared by a trusted expert or friend, and 19.4% based their judgment on the reputation of the person or author publishing the information. Only 17% of influencers reviewed evidence and documents to verify the reliability of the information they shared.

The report further stated that 58.1% of influencers used personal experiences as a source when creating content, while 38.7% used research or interviews with individuals familiar with the topic.

The report concluded, "As audiences increasingly turn to digital content creators for information, the need for content creators to prioritize accuracy becomes even more critical. Misinformation and disinformation can quickly erode trust, leading to skepticism and disengagement from followers."