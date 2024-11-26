APPLE CEO HIGHLIGHTS CRUCIAL ROLE OF CHINESE SUPPLIERS IN COMPANYS SUCCESS

Apple's CEO Tim Cook emphasized the importance of the company's Chinese suppliers during his visit to China, stating, "Without our Chinese suppliers, Apple wouldn't exist." Cook made this statement while touring the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing.

Cook highlighted the significant role that Apple's Chinese partners play in the company's value chain, expressing the importance of the company's presence in China. He added, "We deeply value our presence in China, and that's why I'm here for the third time this year. We have wonderful partners here. Without Chinese suppliers, there would be no Apple."

During his visit, Cook also toured a joint stand set up by Apple's Chinese suppliers, where it was shared that 80% of the 200 major suppliers Apple works with worldwide are located in China.

This marks Tim Cook's third visit to China this year. Previously, in March, he attended the China Development Forum (CDF) in Beijing, where he also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang alongside U.S. business leaders. Later, he attended the opening of an Apple store in Shanghai's Jing'an district, where he met with Chinese suppliers.

In an interview with China Daily, Cook noted that Apple's supply chain in China has continuously expanded over the past 30 years, with increased investments. He emphasized, "For us, there is no more critical supply chain in the world than China's."

Cook's visit also coincides with Apple's efforts to integrate "Apple Intelligence," its AI-powered services, into smartphones and other devices.