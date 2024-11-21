Türkiye launches first quantum computer to boost tech innovation

Türkiye's first quantum computer, developed through the efforts of TOBB University of Economics and Technology, will go into operation today. The computer will increase the country's strength in information technology by contributing to various fields.

TOBB University of Economics and Technology (TOBB ETÜ) aims to help Türkiye become one of the leading countries in the world in this field, through its work on quantum technologies since 2010.

In this context, the university has developed the country's first quantum computer. The computer's launch ceremony will be held tomorrow at the TOBB ETÜ Technology Center. The name and features of the quantum computer will be shared with the public at this ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by many prominent figures, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, President of the Presidency of Defense Industry Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, TOBB President Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, and TOBB ETÜ Rector Prof. Dr. Yusuf Sarınay.

At the event, a promotional video of the quantum computer will be shown, and participants will have the opportunity to examine this technology on-site.

Türkiye's first quantum computer is designed with an infrastructure open to continuous development. This is considered a critical step not only for technological independence but also for Türkiye's vision to lead the quantum technologies ecosystem.

International competitiveness in computing technologies will increase. Quantum computers perform operations using "quantum bits" (qubits) instead of "bits" like classical computers. The ability of a qubit to represent multiple states simultaneously greatly increases computational power, enabling the solution of complex problems. The quantum computer is expected to increase Türkiye's international competitiveness in computing technologies.

Potential application areas of quantum computers are quite broad. These include: cryptography (more secure data encryption systems), artificial intelligence (rapid processing of complex algorithms), defense industry (development of strategic technologies), climate modeling and simulations (global warming and natural disaster analysis), and advanced materials science (discovery and analysis of next-generation materials).

Youth will be encouraged. Quantum technology will also offer new opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs. TOBB ETÜ aims to encourage young researchers to pursue education in this field with the quantum computer. Additionally, through the "Quantum Ecosystem" that will be launched within TOBB ETÜ, entrepreneurs will be supported in developing local hardware and components for quantum technologies, with the aim of providing a global competitive advantage in this field.