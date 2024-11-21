Nasa implements mass layoffs at jet propulsion laboratory amid budget cuts

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is once again implementing mass layoffs. This time, the famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California is the unit most affected by the workforce reduction.

JPL announced on Tuesday that it will part ways with 325 employees. This number accounts for approximately 5% of the laboratory's total workforce. This is the second such action taken by JPL this year; in February, 530 employees were laid off due to budget cuts.

JPL Director Laurie Leshin used the following statement in a note to the staff: "I had hoped I would not have to write this message. However, due to declining budgets and workload projections, we have had to implement a policy of belt-tightening across all areas, and you will see the impact of this in the layoffs." Impact of Budget Cuts One of the areas most affected at JPL is the significant reduction in the budget allocated for NASA's Mars Sample Return mission. This budget, which exceeded $900 million last year, has been reduced to only $300 million for 2024.

This has made the future of the multi-billion-dollar project uncertain. However, Leshin stated that these latest layoffs were not directly related to the Mars mission and that the decisions were made in order to align with the available funds for the 2025 federal fiscal year.

The workforce reduction is said to affect all areas of the laboratory, including technical, project, business, and support units. Nevertheless, Leshin emphasized that the layoffs were lower than initially expected. NASA's Budget Struggles Although NASA requested an increase for its 2024 budget, it was reduced by 2%, and $2 billion less than the requested amount was allocated.

This also led to the cancellation of the VIPER mission, a lunar exploration vehicle. NASA had already spent $450 million on this project. What is even more striking is that NASA announced last year that it contributed $75.6 billion to the U.S. economy. This figure is nearly three times the agency's annual budget. Even considering the economic aspect alone, it is clear that NASA is not receiving the support it deserves.

The impact of President-elect Donald Trump's administration on NASA's budget is also a topic of interest. However, Leshin stated that these layoffs are independent of the election results and would have occurred regardless of which president was in office.

While NASA continues to be a national asset due to its scientific and economic contributions, the decisions made due to budget restrictions are raising questions about the future of space research.