Turkish intel dismantles cybercrime network misusing personal data

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) dismantled a cybercrime network that illicitly obtained and traded personal data for organizational activities. The suspects, linked to international criminal networks and terrorist organizations, were arrested during the operation.

Published November 20,2024
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) dismantled a cybercrime network that illicitly obtained personal data for organizational activities, according to security sources.

The MIT operation uncovered the network that was using advanced technologies to engage in illegal data trade through foreign platforms while concealing their activities.

Investigations revealed that the suspects collaborated with international criminal networks, exploiting critical information for financial gain and operations against Türkiye.

Three people found to have ties to terrorist organizations were arrested during the operation.