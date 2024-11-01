ChatGPT launches advanced voice mode for real-time conversations on desktop

The AI chat platform ChatGPT has launched its Advanced Voice Mode (AVM) feature for desktop users. OpenAI announced that PC and Mac users can now speak with ChatGPT in real time, facilitating voice communication for a more natural chat experience.

The Advanced Voice Mode leverages OpenAI's latest GPT-4o infrastructure, allowing users to engage in natural and seamless conversations with ChatGPT. It can detect emotions in tone and respond appropriately, enabling interruptions or additions during the conversation, creating the feeling of talking to a real person.

Originally introduced to beta users in July, this feature became available to paid subscribers in September. OpenAI hinted that a limited preview might be offered to free users in Europe, signaling that access will soon be expanded to all users.

VOICE MODE: THE MOST POPULAR FEATURE

ChatGPT's voice communication feature has garnered significant interest on social media platforms. Users appreciate its ability to mimic natural pauses, accents, and tone changes similar to human speech. The feature offers broad applications for both casual chats and complex discussions.

OpenAI's innovation has inspired competitors like Meta and Google to develop similar voice communication features, setting a new standard for AI-assisted communication with ChatGPT's voice mode.

CHAT HISTORY SEARCH FEATURE

Additionally, OpenAI has announced a chat history search feature, allowing users to easily search and access their previous conversations, enabling them to pick up where they left off.