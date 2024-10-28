OpenAI to launch new AI model Orion by December, initially limited access

The developer of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, OpenAI, plans to release its new AI model, Orion, by December. Unlike the release of its last two models, GPT-4o and o1, Orion will not be widely available through ChatGPT initially. Instead, according to a source, OpenAI plans to provide access primarily to partner companies to help them build their own products and features.

Another source indicated that engineers at Microsoft are preparing to host Orion on Azure as early as November.

While Orion is seen as the successor to GPT-4 within OpenAI, it is unclear whether the company will officially label it as GPT-5.

An OpenAI executive introduced Orion as potentially 100 times more powerful than GPT-4.