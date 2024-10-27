Experts warn of rising cybercrime driven by AI and data vulnerabilities

Experts have stated that the rapid spread of personal data online has increased victimization, noting that fraud and cybercrime are also being facilitated by advancing artificial intelligence technologies. Prof. Dr. Ali Murat Kırık, head of the Visual Communication Design Department at Marmara University, emphasized the importance of using passwords that are at least 12 characters long and changed regularly.

He highlighted the necessity of enabling two-factor authentication, which secures passwords even if they are compromised. Kırık warned against conducting sensitive transactions, such as banking, over public Wi-Fi networks, as cybercriminals can create identical networks to capture personal data.

Kırık advised keeping application updates current to close security vulnerabilities on devices. He also stressed the importance of antivirus software, which is often neglected on smart devices, likening users without it to being defenseless.

He urged individuals not to share personal information with those posing as police, prosecutors, or bank officials. Kırık noted that while the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) blocks illegal sites, their numbers have been rising, and purchases should only be made from officially registered e-commerce sites.

He criticized social media companies for lax rules and a lack of filtering for advertisements, pointing out that users can easily impersonate others and send fraudulent links via messages. Kırık explained that security flaws on social media platforms contribute to personal data breaches.

He called for companies to obtain international security certifications and test their systems for vulnerabilities, stressing the need for legal updates to keep pace with technological advancements. Kırık warned that the rise of AI technologies is exacerbating issues related to personal data theft and fraud, highlighting the necessity for companies and governments to adapt to new obligations and enforce penalties for violations, especially concerning the sale of personal data by large tech firms.