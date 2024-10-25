AI literacy crucial for future job opportunities and problem-solving skills

Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of our lives today. From checking the weather on our phones in the morning to the content we encounter on social media, we are surrounded by this technology. However, using such powerful technology without understanding it can pose risks. At this point, AI literacy comes into play.

AI is increasingly finding its place in all areas of life. Education systems have started to develop new approaches to catch up with this transformation and prepare the younger generation for the world of AI. AI literacy is no longer just a skill but is emerging as a critical competency for the successful individuals of the future.

Recent research shows that AI literacy significantly enhances individuals' problem-solving abilities as well as their mastery of technology. Data indicates that individuals with AI literacy see a 45% increase in their problem-solving skills, allowing them to tackle daily challenges more effectively and generate innovative solutions.

Job opportunities are 50% greater Using AI correctly offers individuals an advantage beyond understanding technology: it enhances career opportunities. Those with AI literacy have a 50% higher chance of finding employment.

In education, the integration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects with AI increases students' analytical thinking skills by 30%. This data reveals that AI literacy is not only an educational tool but also an opportunity that equips students for their future careers.

We spoke with technology writer Hakkı Alkan about the importance of AI literacy and the steps that need to be taken.

What is AI literacy? AI literacy means not just using technology but also questioning it. Hakkı Alkan emphasizes the importance of questioning technology, stating, "When you encounter an AI suggestion, instead of immediately accepting it, we should ask, 'On what data is this result based?'"

"We need to understand that AI is not just a black box; we must comprehend what is happening inside, what data it processes, and what results it provides us. If we do not understand this technology deeply, its decisions could be wrong, leading us to make flawed decisions."

Alkan also points out the security aspect of AI, noting that how data is processed and privacy is protected are important issues. "It's not enough to just use the technology; questioning it is also essential. If we don't know how it works, we merely become users. However, when we understand it, we become more conscious individuals," he summarizes the impacts of AI literacy on our lives.

"Whenever you enter shopping sites, you notice that the recommendations or content you see on social media are personalized. Why are those recommendations being presented to you? What decision-making mechanism is AI employing here? When you start asking these questions, you take a significant step towards AI literacy."

AI education is essential for future technology users As AI rapidly advances in the tech world, children and young people are the most important part of this transformation. But how should we prepare them for this field? Hakkı Alkan gives critical warnings on this matter:

"Children and young people will be the future users and creators of technology. Therefore, they need to be prepared for this field now. The most enjoyable way to teach them about AI is to engage them in hands-on learning. Organizing activities like coding workshops, robotic projects, or developing simple AI applications will help them better grasp this technology."

Hakkı Alkan also states that AI will break the mold in the education system.

"AI has the power to fundamentally change education. In traditional educational systems, everyone has to progress at the same speed. However, with AI, it is possible to offer a personalized learning experience for each student.

For instance, an AI-based educational platform can identify a student's struggling areas and provide tailored lesson content. This creates a personalized learning process, allowing everyone to learn at their own pace according to their needs. Systems that focus on challenging topics or allow repeated practice on certain subjects can be incredibly beneficial in addressing students' gaps."

Alkan notes that another advantage of AI is that it can ease teachers' workloads: "It can automate time-consuming tasks like homework and exam grading. This way, teachers can provide more one-on-one support to students." In this regard, AI can be used as a supporting tool rather than replacing teachers.

"The future of Türkiyeis promising" What is the state of AI literacy in Türkiye? In response to this question, technology writer Hakkı Alkan states, "Unfortunately, we are not yet at the desired level in this area."

He points out that there are initiatives in the field of technology in Türkiye, particularly among universities and startups, but emphasizes that these developments need to reach the broader society. "Not only those closely interested in technology but everyone needs to have some understanding of it. This technology affects everyone's life, not just engineers or professionals," he adds.

Alkan highlights that the interest in technology among young people is encouraging: "Perhaps social media, games, or their natural curiosity about technology are drawing them into this field. In this sense, Türkiye's future is promising."