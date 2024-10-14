News media should commit to 'people-first' approach in AI era: Report

News media should commit to a 'people-first' approach in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report released Monday.

Amid AI's growing influence, the report emphasizes that media outlets must prioritize human-centric values while using AI to enhance journalistic standards.

The report, prepared by Xinhua Institute and presented at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, highlights the importance of embracing technological progress without losing sight of core journalistic principles.

"Media organizations should embrace the technological progress brought by AI, but always put people at the center," it said.

The report urges that AI be used to improve news production and distribution while safeguarding accuracy, fairness, and trust. It also warns of potential risks, noting: "AI-driven content could lead to a loss of control over information accuracy and an increase in misinformation if not properly managed."

It stresses the need for robust systems to ensure the ethical use of AI tools, underscoring that "humans must ultimately be responsible for the editorial process ."

"AI is a tool, but journalism's mission to serve the public and uphold the truth must remain unchanged," it added.

Meanwhile, Japanese tech companies NTT Communications Corp. and SoftBank Corp. are developing AI systems to help call center workers handle abusive customer interactions.

NTT Communications has introduced a support system that monitors conversations and offers suggestions for real-time response. SoftBank, meanwhile, is developing AI technology that can modify the tone of customer voices, with plans to commercialize it by fiscal 2025.



