“Boycott iPhone 16”: Pro-Palestinian activists rally outside Apple store in London

Demonstrators held a rally Saturday outside an Apple store in central London, urging people to not buy any products " supporting genocide. "

The crowd protested the tech giant on central Regent Street, accusing it of aiding "Israel's occupation and West Bank settlements."

Protesters, carrying Palestinian flags, chanted pro-Palestinian slogans, including "Free Palestine."

The crowd denounced the fact that Apple has so many iPhone users and urged people not to buy the iPhone 16, Apple's new iteration of its smartphone that was unveiled earlier this month.

"Apple, Apple, you can't hide, we charge you with genocide," and "Boycott iPhone, boycott Apple" were among the slogans shouted by protesters.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,400 victims, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

The group also chanted slogans in solidarity with Congo due to supply chain activities and Uyghurs in China because of "forced labor" in camps.