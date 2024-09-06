U.S. tightens export controls on quantum and semiconductor technologies

The United States announced Thursday tighter export controls on critical technologies like quantum computing and semiconductor manufacturing goods, targeting access by adversaries like China.

The Commerce Department said it is implementing worldwide export curbs on specific types of items such as quantum computers and machines needed to make advanced semiconductor devices -- with exceptions made for countries that have similar measures such as Japan.

"As critical technologies with military applications continue to emerge and evolve, there is an increased need to regulate their movement to ensure these items are not used for purposes contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Washington has in recent years unveiled restrictions on the export of advanced chips to China, including those used in the development of artificial intelligence.

In August last year, President Joe Biden issued an executive order aimed at restricting US investment in sensitive high-tech areas in China, like quantum computing.

"Aligning our controls on quantum and other advanced technologies makes it significantly more difficult for our adversaries to develop and deploy these technologies in ways that threaten our collective security," said Alan Estevez, under secretary for the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

The department added that several like-minded countries have already announced or implemented new national controls for exports relating to quantum computing and advanced semiconductor manufacturing, and it expects more will follow soon.

There is a 60-day public comment period before the government issues a final rule.

Other goods affected by the latest rule include tech that develops high-performance computing chips that can be used in supercomputers.

Technologies such as semiconductors have been a flashpoint issue between the United States and China, which are locked in a battle over access to chip-making technology and supplies.

The Netherlands and Japan have previously joined the United States in imposing certain export restrictions on advanced chip-making equipment aimed at preventing China from acquiring sensitive inputs that could be used in cutting-edge weapons and tech such as AI.

Asked about Washington's new measures on Friday, China's foreign ministry said it "consistently opposes the United States' politicization and weaponization of trade and technology."

"Erecting artificial obstacles violates market economic principles and disrupts global industrial and supply chains," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press conference in Beijing.

"This does not align with the interests of any side."